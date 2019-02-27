Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Saint Francis Street.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Capricorn.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Sycamore Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lloyd Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Lane.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Valley Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrants for theft of firearm, burglary of a vehicle, failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Terry Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market 2657.
A runaway return was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Forgery of a government document was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 23rd Street.
Harmful material available to minor was reported at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare concern was reported 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and a welfare concern was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Oak Street.
An arrest on warrants for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding 15 miles per hour over posted limit was made at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Terry Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday on South Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with no insurance and violation of promise to appear was made at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram and driving while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
