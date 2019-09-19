CRIME graphic

Autopsy results for a woman that was pronounced dead in a local hotel on June 3 showed that the cause of death was a homicide, according to a release from the Killeen Police Department.

On June 3 police went to the Days Inn in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway in response to a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.