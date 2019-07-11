BELTON — A Bell County judge has approved a defense attorney’s second request for a mistrial during a Killeen aggravated sexual assault trial after discovery documents were found to be incomplete.
The trial of Tyree Marquez Trader began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court with jury selection followed by testimony the same day. Trader is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on June 23, 2017, after taking her into the woods at gunpoint, according to the arrest affidavit. He was indicted on Sept. 5, 2018, on the first-degree felony charge.
During the trial, pages were found to be missing from discovery documents that are required by law to be given to the defense.
“Some documents were found that were not part of the state’s file,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, who is prosecuting the case. She said on Thursday that a tentative date has been set for August to re-try the case and that the missing documents were a mistake that the office remedied.
Trader’s defense attorney, Mike Magana, told the Herald on Thursday that the mistrial was granted because of the legal principle of “unfair surprise.”
“It was a trial by ambush and it’s not proper (because) we need plenty of time to prepare,” he said, adding that the case already is two years old. “You can’t play games with someone’s life. I’m extremely disappointed.”
Magana said he first called for a mistrial during the testimony on Monday by the nurse who performed the sexual assault exam on the alleged victim.
“In the middle of her testimony she said that she was not seeing her full report,” Magana said. Judge Paul LePak refused Magana’s request for a mistrial at that point, but the defense was given a full copy of the report that Magana said included multiple pages about the alleged victim’s sexual history that could have impacted a jury’s verdict.
On Tuesday, the alleged victim and her grandmother testified, Magana said. “But on Tuesday night the state forwards the grandmother’s written statement, and new statements by other people that I had not seen,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, Magana requested a mistrial for the second time, which was granted.
What happened?
“We would never deliberately withhold items in our possession,” Morgan said when the Herald asked for additional comment on the matter.
Morgan said that it was the middle of the trial before she realized documents were missing from both the district attorney’s and police department database systems.
“The detective located (the documents) in the physical file and we sent it (to Magana) a half-hour later,” she said.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said his office immediately tried to determine the source of the error.
“We believe one of two things happened: either it was not scanned when the other documents were or it was scanned to an incorrect file,” he said. “It was important for us to figure out what went wrong.”
