The Killeen Police Department released information Thursday afternoon about the theft reported Wednesday at Zales Jewelry in the Killeen Mall.
According to a press release issued by Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, officers arriving on the scene were told two black males had entered the store, requesting to look at a ring. While the Zales consultant showed the ring to one of the men, both suspects ran from the store with the ring, valued at over $20,000.
The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, with a small afro and brown eyes, wearing a black and yellow jogging suit with a jaguar/lion logo on the front and back, police said.
The second suspect is described as in his 20s, with short black hair and brown eyes. He wore blue jeans, white shoes, a white tank top, and a blue jean jacket with “Nicki Minaj” on the back.
The suspects may have been driving a white sedan, Miramontez said.
Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.