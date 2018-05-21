Authorities have been tight-lipped on a recent wave of massage parlor stings across the state.
The Texas Attorney General’s office confirmed several agencies have carried out search warrants since searches began May 16. Spokeswoman Kayleigh Lovvorn of the AG's office has said multiple times since the searches began that information would be made public as agencies report back to the office.
That information keeps getting delayed due to an expanding number of operations.
On Monday, Lovvorn said 12 agencies were involved in an operation led by Georgetown and Round Rock police. Lovvorn did not say whether this operation was part of searches carried out in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple or beyond.
Total numbers for executed search warrants and arrests made are currently unknown.
All local police departments refer to the AG office when asked about the searches.
One Killeen woman working at Rose Chinese Massage, 501 W. Elms St., was arrested on a charge of prostitution last week, according to an arrest affidavit.
At least three massage parlors were searched May 16 by Killeen police. Other parlors searched that day include Royal Spa, 1206 W. Jasper Drive, and China Massage, 2904 Trimmier Road.
Lt. Stephen Miller with Harker Heights police confirmed one parlor, Q Massage at 108 Farm-to-Market 2410, was searched May 16.
In Temple, four people were arrested last week on various charges. Police searched Asian Massage at 918 S. 31st St., Suite B, A+ Spa Massage at 1407 S. 31st St. and at Massage Body Work Reflexology at 2810 Oakdale Drive.
