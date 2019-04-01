Killeen police detained two men after a report of reckless driving, then an accident, Killeen police said.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers received information about a reckless driver traveling westbound on U.S. 190/Interstate 14, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
”The vehicle, a gray sedan, took the W.S. Young exit onto the expressway. The suspect driver attempted to take the Killeen Mall entrance, when the driver failed to negotiate the turn and collided into a SUV.”
Two people were in the SUV and one was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with minor injuries, Miramontez said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.
