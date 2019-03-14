TEMPLE — A woman’s dog may have saved her from being sexually assaulted.
Temple Police officers are investigating a claim that a woman’s neighbor forcibly went into her apartment and inappropriately touched her, department spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday.
The woman’s dog came to help her and the man ran away, the victim said.
The incident reportedly happened before 9:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Seventh Street. The woman described what the man wore.
An officer went to the neighbor’s apartment, and he wore clothing that matched what the victim said he wore into her home. The man denied going to the woman’s home, Christoff said.
The case is still active and under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit as a burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
