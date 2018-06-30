With a monthslong report from the U.S. Department of Justice finally in its hands, the Killeen Police Department has a forward-looking plan to modernize the force and continue to slow violent crime.
On Monday, the department received a report from the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs highlighting the city’s crime trends of the past decade, input from stakeholders and recommendations moving ahead.
Among the findings was a boom in homicides and assaults over the past decade and a sometimes low rate of solving those crimes.
As the department has succeeded in stemming violent crime and murders so far in 2018, it still has work to do in making those decreased numbers a long-term trend and successfully charging violent offenders.
Here’s a breakdown of the city’s homicide problem and what the federal government recommended to stop it.
LOW CLEARANCES
A figure from the report echoed a common resident concern — homicide numbers significantly increased between 2013-17 and, in some of those years, few suspects were prosecuted.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, a department “clearance” is when a suspect is arrested, charges are filed and the case is turned over to a court for prosecution.
In 2016, according to the report, the police department had a clearance rate of just 12.5 percent — or a rate of two clearances for 16 criminal homicides that year.
According to the FBI, the national average for homicide clearances in 2016 was 59 percent.
In the data, the department’s clearance rates experienced dramatic jumps between 2006 and 2016, with wide percentage gaps tied in part to variable homicide numbers each year.
For instance, in 2009, a 10-year low on criminal homicides — five — occurred at the same time the department was posting a more than 200 percent clearance rate, which included homicides committed in previous years.
The report makes note that homicides are rare in Killeen and highly variable from year to year. Despite that, the city experienced a steady climb in criminal homicides from 2013 to 2017, with a five-year jump from six to 18.
In 2018, the department has reported only three criminal homicides in almost seven months.
To keep the homicide clearance rate at or above the national average, the report advocated more “evidence-based” investigative work and greater communication between the department and the Bell County District Attorney’s office, which prosecutes all non-federal felonies and Class B misdemeanors and above.
HOMICIDE RANGE
Despite the relative rarity of murders in Killeen, the visibility of those crimes led to a significant portion of the report focusing on the spatiality of the crimes and the motives behind them.
According to the report’s numbers, charted on a map, most of the city’s criminal homicides between 2007 and 2017 were restricted to downtown Killeen and neighborhoods bordering South Fort Hood Street — two of the oldest areas of the city.
The victims and known suspects in homicides were largely young, black men, according to the report.
Of identified suspects in homicide cases, 90 percent were men in comparison to 76 percent of victims.
Sixty-two percent of known suspects were black, and 85 percent between the ages of 20 and 40. For victims, 56 percent were black, and 64 percent were between the ages of 20 and 40.
The report said 18 percent of known homicide suspects were white, while 32 percent of victims were white.
According to U.S. Census figures, a plurality of Killeen residents are black — at 33 percent — compared to 32 percent for white residents.
Killeen is also a relatively young community, with 54 percent of residents between the age of 0 and 29.
For motive, the report indicates that the relationship between suspects and victims in homicides was unknown in nearly 50 percent of cases. Most frequently, the known relationships between victims and suspects were as either acquaintances or family members or domestic partners.
Twenty-six percent of homicides, when motive is known, were motivated by arguments, the report said. Drugs also played a part in some homicides, with 15 percent of homicides motivated by drug robberies or “drug trade disputes,” according to the report.
PATHS FORWARD
In its report, the federal advisors recommended five “strategic improvement” steps for the police department to help decrease violent crime and increase the department’s operational efficiency and rapport with the community.
Those strategies included:
Develop proactive violence reduction strategies using evidence-based approaches and “sustain what works”
Make operational changes and enhancements to address resource gaps, increase efficiencies and support evidence-based policing
Give priority to community engagement and collaboration and integrate community policing at all levels of the department
Improve internal communication practices to enhance information sharing and flow within the department and boost department morale
Work with community agencies to prevent crime and link residents to needed services
Among the many recommendations in those five strategies, the federal office included few that would require a significant financial investment, with that majority of the strategies focusing on making the department’s current resources more efficient.
Two recommendations that could strain department resources are the creation of a youth services unit to address juvenile crime and offenders and other youth-related issues, and the expansion of the departments gang and narcotics units.
Those recommendations come at a time in which the department has seen a net loss of 10 officers in the last 10 months.
Of the department’s 236 filled officer positions, Assistant Chief Margaret Young said 159 were patrol officers. Of the 17 departures since August, Young did not have an exact number but said most were from patrol ranks.
