A domestic dispute reportedly turned violent and resulted in the arrest of one Bell County man Friday afternoon.
Brandon Albert Rose, 33, was arraigned Monday on a charge of felony assault by strangulation in Bell County Court.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman went to the Killeen Police Department to report that she had been assaulted by Rose.
She told officers that she had gotten into a verbal argument with him.
At some point during the argument, the she admitted to slapping Rose in response to something he had stated, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Rose reportedly then grabbed the woman by the throat and began to hit her in the face.
The woman indicated in the report that she started to feel as though she would lose consciousness while being choked.
According to the affidavit, Rose reportedly told the woman various threats including that he would, “Snap her neck like a twig.”
Officers observed injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report, and KPD was dispatched to Rose’s residence.
Rose stated that there was an argument earlier in the evening, but denied that it got physical, according to the affidavit. Rose was then arrested.
His bail is set for $50,000.
Also arraigned Monday on unrelated cases were:
- Torrey Garcia Torres on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams
- Shalla Lashae Love on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle
- Ramon Lamar Parker on a charge of possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams, but less than 200 grams
