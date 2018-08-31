A Killeen man was arraigned on a felony drug charge after a domestic violence incident brought police to his house in April, police said.
Marcus Devon Keys, 22, was being held in the Bell County Jail on $30,000 bond on Friday afternoon after being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine one gram or more but less than four grams.
On April 2, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Monroe Loop in reference to a domestic violence call, according to the arrest affidavit.
A woman said Keys had hit her in the face five times, injuring her forehead. Keys was placed under arrest for assault, police said.
Police searched his backpack and found “a large bag of a green leafy substance inside of it,” according to the affidavit.
Keys was transported to jail when another officer observed in the suspect’s pants pocket “a small plastic bag (that) contained different cartoon-shaped pills of different colors,” police said.
After analysis at a Texas Department of Public Safety lab, the pills were determined four of the pills contained methamphetamine, weighing 1.2 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Keys was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday, according to jail records.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Sharif Rashawn McNair, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. McNair was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon on $40,000 bond.
