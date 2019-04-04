A state investigation into the death of a 40-year-old Killeen man is still active, according to authorities Thursday.
The Texas Rangers are still examining the death of James Scott Reed, 40, who died Feb. 27 as officers raided in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue serving a no-knock warrant.
“This is still an active investigation,” said Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety in an email. Roberts released no further information regarding the matter.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said the judge who approved the warrant agreed with police that Reed’s history of violent threats and criminal activity created a need for a no-knock entry. Reed was said by police to be armed when he was selling narcotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.