A man faces four charges after he allegedly fled from police and wrecked his vehicle.
Clifton man James Kelly, 53, was placed in the Coryell County Jail Thursday after he crashed into a utility pole just north of County Road 356 in an attempt to elude law enforcement, according to Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kelly is charged with evading with a vehicle (state jail felony), possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony), possession of a dangerous drug (class A misdemeanor) and reckless driving (class B misdemeanor).
On Thursday afternoon, DPS troopers were notified that a Coryell County Sheriff’s deputy was attempting to stop Kelly on State Highway 36 in his 2008 Nissan Altima passenger and he would not pull over, according to Roberts. Troopers responded to assist the deputy.
Kelly fled eastbound taking some side roads and coming back to State Highway 36. Kelly turned southbound on Farm-to-Market 1114 and crashed into a utility pole just north of County Road 356, Roberts said.
Kelly was transported by ambulance to Coryell Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries, according to Kelly. His passenger, Shannon Newman, 50, of Clyde, was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries, Roberts said.
This event is still under investigation.
