A Department of Public Safety State Trooper arrested a Killeen man on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram after the trooper found heroin capsules in the man’s car during a weekend traffic stop, police said.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Monday arraigned Corey Alexander Dorsey, 20, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
The trooper stopped a man on Saturday who had a defective stop lamp on his car, according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper identified the man as Dorsey and said he smelled marijuana. The man admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier, police said.
“The trooper searched the vehicle and located blue capsules in the glove compartment,” the affidavit states. “The powder inside the capsules was tested…and returned a presumptive positive result for heroin.”
Brown imposed a $40,000 bond on the charge and Dorsey was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Also arraigned by Brown on Monday, in unrelated cases, were:
Hassan Abdullah, 25, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Abdullah was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Larry D. Sanders III, 41, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Sanders was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Rosey Applin Stevenson, 47, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Stevenson was given a $40,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
