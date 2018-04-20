A military family who endured three drive-by shootings at their rented home on Vail Drive in Killeen in March and April are struggling to get the property management company to pay for damages caused by the bullet holes, including in several windows, the garage door and walls.
Two of the three shootings left at least one bullet hole in her children’s rooms, said resident Becki Schuknecht. The family moved into the home Feb. 16.
Now the family is trying to find a way to move to a safer home without being hurt financially. They have started a GoFundMe page to help defray the costs of a future move.
“It’s hurting us,” Schuknecht said. The family paid $250 to replace a window after the first incident on March 22. “It’s obvious we’re going to move before the lease ends so we’ll lose our deposit no matter what we do.”
The property is managed by Lone Star Realty and Property Management, Inc., in Killeen.
Lone Star refused Schuknecht’s requests that they pay for damages, calling the bullet holes vandalism and not the responsibility of the company, she said.
“The landlord is allowing us to break our lease to move, but the kicker is they say they would keep our security deposit of $1,750,” which includes a $600 pet deposit, she said. “We’re willing to pay it but we need the money to be able to pay for moving and cleaning costs, and we’re still recovering from the move here.”
The lease the family signed is a standard Texas Apartment Association lease, which is eight pages long plus more pages of addendums for a total of 19 pages.
“We read the whole lease thoroughly but we weren’t expecting to deal with something like this,” Schuknecht said. “Besides, I would think homeowner’s insurance would cover it.”
Lone Star owners Karen Doerbaum, broker, and Tim Doerbaum, property manager, did not return requests for comment. The Doerbaum’s own 30 properties in Bell County, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. The company manages the property for the homeowner.
Schuknecht said they have tried just about everything to find a solution.
“We tried to have the lease transferred to another [Lone Star] rental, but they wouldn’t allow that,” she said.
The next step is to consult a military JAG lawyer to get advice. “I don’t even know if they can be of help but were still going to try,” she said.
Texas law might not be on the Schuknecht family’s side.
The Texas Apartment Association lease states the landlord is “not liable…for injury, damage, or loss to person or property caused by criminal conduct of other persons, including theft, burglary, assault, vandalism, or other crimes.”
The Texas Apartment Association advocates for the rental housing industry in the state.
“There are no provisions in Texas law allowing someone to be released from their lease without penalty because of criminal activity in an area,” said David Mintz, vice president of government affairs. “Criminal activity can happen anywhere, which makes it difficult.
Mintz said the association encourages people to have renter’s insurance because the law requires an owner to make repairs if they were caused by the owner’s negligence, with a few exceptions.
In the meantime, Killeen Police Department detectives are investigating the three shootings but cannot release details, according to the department’s spokeswoman last Tuesday.
“It is actively being investigated and steps are being taken to identify the suspects in this case,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “We do believe however, due to the short amount of time the current residents have lived in that residence, that they are not the intended target of the attacks.”
The family has not experienced any further incidents since April 14.
“The kids still are refusing to sleep in their rooms,” Schuknecht said.
Miramontez reminded anyone with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
