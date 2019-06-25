A man was arrested in Killeen on Sunday morning on an active warrant and drug charges, police said.
Around 8:23 a.m. on the 1100 block of Jasper Road, authorities observed a man who “members of the Killeen Police Department knew to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear,” according to a police report.
The man, later identified by police in the arrest affidavit as Paul Castillo, was placed in custody and police searched him. A small plastic bag was found in Castillo’s pocket which “contained a crystal-like substance and in another pocket a used hypodermic needle.”
Police said a field test resulted positive for methamphetamine. The substance was weighed .8 grams.
Castillo was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.
As of Monday evening, he was no longer in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.