One man died early Wednesday morning when he crashed his motorcycle after leading Killeen police officers on a high speed chase.
According to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department, a patrol officer attempted to stop Caden Michael Shunk, 21, after witnessing him commit a traffic violation while traveling south on W.S. Young Drive toward Stagecoach Road at 12:15 a.m. this morning. The motorcycle driver reportedly continued onto Stagecoach Road at a high speed, and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.
When the officer approached the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road, the motorcycle was spotted lying in the road and the man lying in a nearby parking lot, according to the report.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle driver failed to negotiate the curve while traveling westbound on Stagecoach Road and collided into a retaining wall, causing him to be thrown off from the motorcycle and hit a tree.
Shunk was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 12:58 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this crash and information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.