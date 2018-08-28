BELTON — The first evidence presented in a felony child death case on Tuesday stirred powerful emotions of the audience in the courtroom of 264th Judicial District Court of Judge Paul LePak.
The 911 call made by Courtney Seleste Casanas, who was charged last year with criminal negligent homicide, lasted several minutes. In the courtroom, she had her head bowed and was crying as she re-lived the desperate, frantic attempts to save the life of Jaxson Partridge, 1, on May 12, 2017 in Killeen.
Josh King, emergency dispatcher, guided Casanas through CPR, and she is heard saying, "Please hurry. He's not breathing."
Killeen Police Department officers arrived at the house within 3 minutes, EMS personnel not far behind, according to officers' testimonies on Tuesday.
Partridge was rushed to the hospital but later died on July 8, 2017.
Casanas admitted to police that she had left Partridge and two other sleeping children, to clean and cook a meal. Assistant District Attorney Frederick Burns said in his opening statement that the state will present interviews with Killeen Police Department personnel, testimony from the medical examiner, and other evidence, according to court testimony.
Defense attorney Michael J. Magana of Temple, defending Casanas, tried to raise doubts about the reports and supplements written by KPD officers and whether the child "fit the parameters" of the car seat.
The trial
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said approximately 80 people were considered on Monday before the court settled on the twelve jurors. Women edged out men 7 to 5 in the makeup of the jury.
The courtroom was full of supporters.
Casanas stood as Burns read the grand jury's indictment, charging her "with criminal negligence...by failing to keep a proper lookout and make sure he was safe."
Casanas pleaded not guilty.
The state called the car seat a "deadly weapon" in the indictment, a phrase Magana would return to several times later while cross-examining the state's witnesses.
Magana did not follow Burns's opening statement with one of his own.
"Seventeen months and 12 days: That's how old Jaxson Partridge was when this overwhelming human tragedy begins," said Burns, in his opening statement. He said Partridge had been at the day care for about 6 months and his mother had located it through Craigslist.
Casanas was the only adult with the three children, including one of her own.
Burns outlined what happened to Partridge, based on interviews given by Casanas, he said.
Partridge was in his car seat and the other two children were unconfined, according to testimony. Casanas said she heard one of the children cry around 1 p.m. and returned to the room.
"Jaxson was in his car seat, still, slumped down, with his head in the straps, blue," Burns said. KPD officers performed CPR and paramedics were able to resuscitate him.
"The breath came back but it was a catastrophic injury he couldn't survive," he said. Burns said Partridge was in a vegetative state until "his mother had to make a decision no human should have to make: she took her son off life support. He kept fighting until July."
The state admitted Casanas was cooperative and gave both recorded and at least one written statement. "All were the same, except for one detail," Burns said. He said it was only in later interviews that she told police she buckled Partridge into the seat, but not completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.