BELTON — Sniffles could be heard in Judge Fancy Jezek’s courtroom on Wednesday as family members of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray and Deanna Louise Buster struggled to contain their tears during victims’ impact testimonies in the punishment phase of the Rico Doyle trial.
Doyle, 38, was found guilty Tuesday of capital murder in the shooting deaths of the two women.
Edmond-Gray, 42, and Buster, 38, were killed in a downtown Killeen apartment on April 21, 2015, when Doyle burst into the residence and started shooting. Doyle also has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault for injuring three other people in the early morning shooting at the Village West apartments on Gilmer Street.
Doyle faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole in the sentencing phase of the trial.
“We anticipate that the rest of this week will involve the presentation of testimony, followed by argument and deliberation by the jury,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Family members and friends of Edmond-Gray and Buster crowded the courtroom, taking almost every seat.
Amanda Alston, Buster’s younger sister, told the jury about how the family, including Buster’s four children, have been affected by the loss.
“It has had a huge impact on us; to this day, it isn’t real that she is gone,” Alston said, showing her emotion that was echoed by others in the courtroom.
“Sometimes I just cry because I can’t talk to her anymore and it’s not fair. She didn’t deserve to go out the way she did,” she said.
Alston said Buster had struggled with substance abuse throughout her life, “but she was proud of being a mom and wanted to be a mom to her kids.”
“She was a good person, loyal to her family and friends,” Alston said. “If anyone needed anything she would mow lawns if she had to, just to try to help.”
Alston said that while they were planning Buster’s funeral they found out she was going to be a grandmother. She had a second grandchild born last week, her sister said.
Prosecutor Leslie McWilliams asked how Buster’s mother and children have been dealing with the loss.
“She’s still not past that first day when we got the call,” Alston said. “No mom should have to bury a child. Her two younger kids know that someone took their mother and that she’s in heaven watching out for them.”
Edmond-Gray’s sister, Leslie Rowens, said the victim’s parents, three grown children, sister, cousin and friends have been in the courtroom for most of the trial.
“She was a God-fearing woman who loved her family, her children and all her friends in the car club,” Rowens said of Edmond-Gray. “She was a kind-hearted person with the purest heart of all of us.”
Rowens thinks most about the mother and father they shared.
“I think about my mom, who carried Kysha for nine months and having to lose that child,” Rowens said. “She doesn’t know how to put it in words but her tears tell me a lot. My dad still talks about teaching her how to walk and how she took her first steps on his back. She was my dad’s best friend.”
Rowens said Edmond-Gray’s children have “felt lost” without their mother.
“When I was just 16 years old I promised her I would take care of her baby, but I never thought I would actually have to do it.”
Edmond-Gray’s brother has had trouble handling the loss, Rowens said.
“In his mind, she’s still alive, just away. But she’s not coming back. We can go to her graveside but she can’t talk back and she can’t breathe God’s air,” Rowens said.
Rowens said her sister was a hard worker and was a driver and manager at Cove Taxi for 20 years and apartment manager at the Village West apartments where she was killed.
Rowens said she focuses on keeping the family together.
“Kysha’s death broke us down but we’ve picked ourselves up and we build each other up,” she said.
Rowens emphasized that her sister cared about everyone.
“She even cared about you,” she said, pointing at Doyle.
Two law enforcement witnesses called by the state shed light on Doyle’s past as well has his time in jail since being arrested for the murders of Edmond-Gray and Buster.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Charles E. Cox, researched Doyle’s disciplinary records from the Bell County Jail since 2015 and found four instances of fighting, two assaults and a charge of interference with a security operation. Doyle’s defense attorney, John Donahue, asked Cox if he had researched assaults against Doyle while in jail, which Cox said he had not because it was beyond the scope of the subpoena he had been given.
Paul McWilliams, first assistant district attorney, said Doyle served time in Louisiana for aggravated robbery and later was convicted in Texas of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and negligent homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.