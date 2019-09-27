An ex-Killeen police officer on Friday pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence related to the death case of a 40-year-old man who was killed during a no-knock raid in Killeen earlier this year.

Anthony Ryan Custance, 33, would not face any jail time for the third-degree felony offense if Judge Fancy Jezek follows the plea arrangement that calls for deferred adjudication probation, according to courtroom proceedings on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court.

