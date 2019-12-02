BELTON — A Bell County judge decided to follow a plea agreement at a sentencing hearing on Monday for an ex-Killeen Police Department SWAT team member who pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony in relation to a no-knock death case from February.

Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Anthony Ryan Custance, 33, to six years of deferred adjudication probation for tampering or fabricating evidence. Custance’s attorney asked for two years of deferred adjudication probation as well as exemptions to the usual probation conditions of surrendering firearms and abstinence from alcohol.

