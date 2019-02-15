“Extenuating circumstances” led to a five-year sentence for felony murder in a recent plea deal for a man who killed a person near a Killeen 7-Eleven in 2017, an attorney said on Friday.
Twenty-seventh Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt, choosing to follow a plea deal arrangement between Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell and defense attorney Michael White, sentenced Keith Louis Marinnie, 29, to five years in prison earlier this week.
Five years is the minimum sentence for felony murder, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Marinnie pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 29-year-old Travis James Granger, 29, of Killeen on May 5, 2017, after an argument in a field behind the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to the arrest affidavit. Police arrived at 9:24 a.m. and found a witness applying pressure to a gunshot wound on Granger’s chest.
Marinnie’s attorney indicated there was more to the story, however.
“There were a lot of extenuating circumstances,” including time and a self-defense element, White told the Herald on Friday.
“Keith had been wanting to go to trial for some time but that court is tied up and his trial date kept getting pushed back,” he said. “He insists that he shot because the guy came at him with a bat.”
Granger lived in a homeless community that used to be in the field behind the store, and witnesses said he was known to carry a bat for defense, White said.
“I think (Granger) felt that Marinnie was trespassing in his home when (Marinnie) would take a shortcut through that field to get to the store,” White said.
Additionally, White said there was difficulty in locating witnesses, some of whom had mental health issues and were transient.
“There were witnesses who told police that a confrontation happened but that they looked away,” White said.
When asked about the case, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza referred the Herald to Newell, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
