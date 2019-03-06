The family of James Scott Reed, the Killeen man killed Feb. 27 as police served a no-knock warrant, is telling their side of the story.
"Somebody said 'shots fired', and he didn't even fire shots. And that's when all of them went to shooting," Reed's fiance Eva Brocks told KWTX. She was in the house at the time.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said officers trying to execute a no-knock search warrant were met with gunfire at an apartment in the 200 block of West Hallmark around 6 a.m. that morning.
Kimble said at a news conference that officers had applied for the no-knock warrant because Reed had a violent history and was known to be armed when he was selling narcotics.
Reed's family does not deny he sold drugs, but does not believe he shot first, they told the TV station.
The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers because Killeen police were involved in the shooting.
KPD said this morning it is not commenting on the new claims from the family members or the ongoing investigation.
"The initial release of information by me was to give the public some information and not remain silent," Kimble told the Herald. "Our current protocol is to have DPS/Rangers investigate the incident and the actions of our officers and it would be counterproductive to comment on another agency’s investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.