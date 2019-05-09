CAMERON — A Milam County felony charge against a former bail bondsman from Harker Heights has been dismissed.
Robin Brantley Reese Jr., 63, saw a charge of engaging in organized crime dismissed April 10.
The motion to dismiss the charge was filed and presented by Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey to District Court Judge John Youngblood. The motion said, “The evidence is insufficient to obtain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Also marked on the dismissal form was that Reese passed a polygraph administered by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Youngblood signed the dismissal motion the same day, the document showed.
Torrey wrote the Telegram Wednesday about the case.
“A vehicle registered to Reese appeared in a game camera photograph at the property, which was burglarized in rural Milam County. None of the cooperating co-defendants connected him to the crime scene,” Torrey said. “The Milam County Sheriff’s Department investigator had no other evidence that incriminated him. Reese denied involvement and passed a DPS administered polygraph.”
The polygraph showed no deception by Reese was indicated, Torrey added.
Milam County Sheriff Chris White said Wednesday he wasn’t aware the charge was dismissed until he received an inquiry from a Telegram reporter.
Reese, an attorney disbarred in 1996 for official misconduct, is a former Bell County bail bondsman and former president of the Bell County Bail Bond Board. He was the owner of Strike 3 Bail Bonds in Belton.
He didn’t respond Wednesday to a Telegram email.
The original case
Reese was one of the individuals arrested in November 2018 for engaging in organized criminal activity/burglary of a habitation after a Milam County man died in 2018 and individuals went through his property over a period of time.
The home was broken into, numerous things were stolen and the house was ransacked.
Eight other people, along with Reese, were indicted in December on the first-degree felony charge.
Several people were sentenced in connection with the Buckholts home burglary. Most of them received deferred adjudication probation sentences, a fine and restitution.
Torrey previously explained the reduced charge, saying most of the defendants didn’t have prior criminal records. Also, a condition of the reduced charge was the cooperation of those defendants against other co-defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.