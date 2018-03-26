A Killeen man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Monday on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Jeffery Encarnacion-Rivera was arrested after he bit a police officer on the leg, according to an affidavit for arrest.
Killeen police arrived at a home in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in response to an assault call. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple injuries to her face, cheek and lip, police said.
Police spoke with several witnesses, who saw Encarnacion-Rivera hit the woman in his family's food truck. As police tried to arrest Encarnacion-Rivera, he threw a water bottle at officers, according to the affidavit.
After officers wrestled Encarnacion-Rivera to the ground, he bit one officer on the inside of his thigh, above the knee, according to the affidavit. The officer's pant leg was torn at the knee where he was bitten, and they observed teeth marks on his skin, police said.
Encarnacion-Rivera was being held in the Bell County Jail on $40,000 bond as of 3:15 p.m. Monday.
In an unrelated case, Abdiel David Malave, 35, was arraigned on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Malave assaulted a 12-year-old child in the garage of a Killeen home March 16, according to police, and told her to keep quite or he would "come after her," according to an affidavit for arrest. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on $100,000 bond. The child was taken to the Child Advocacy Center in Belton for an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.