A Shoemaker High School student is facing a felony assault charge after an official said she assaulted a police officer on Thursday.
“Two female students got into an altercation,” said Terry Abbott, chief communications officer for the Killeen Independent School District, on Friday. “When ordered to stop by the Killeen ISD police officer on the scene, one of the girls, a 16-year-old tenth-grader, assaulted the police officer.”
Abbott said the girl has been charged with assault on a public servant, which is a felony, and sent to county juvenile detention.
Killeen police responded to the high school, 3302 S. Clear Creek Road, around 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, for an assault on a public servant call, according to data from the Community Crime Map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.