Killeen Police units and officers from the Killeen Independent School District police force converged on Palo Alto Middle School on Elms Road in Killeen Thursday afternoon after school.
Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer, described the situation, "Some kind of fight in the neighborhood that spilled over to near school grounds."
Students said two girls fought after school. "One girl was jumped and hit in the head with a bandana that had a lock in it," said 8th-grader Alexis Thomas. "She had a lot of adrenaline going so she didn't feel it at first."
Thomas said the girl did not go to the hospital for her injuries.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez was unable to provide any information about the incident when contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.