A disturbance call early Monday morning in Killeen led to a 25-year-old man’s arrest for allegedly raising a firearm in the direction of a police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.
Edward Thomas Peels Jr. of Killeen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Wednesday and faces a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. His bond is set at $100,000.
An officer responding to the disturbance call Monday met with a woman in the 300 block of Study Hall Loop who said Peels was “tearing up her house,” according to the affidavit, and that “she was afraid of him.”
The woman then knocked on her home’s door when Peels reportedly came outside with a firearm in his hand. Police say they saw Peels pull back the slide of the firearm and raise it in the direction of the woman and the officer.
The officer took cover and instructed Peels to put the firearm down, the affidavit said, and he eventually did.
In unrelated cases:
Dyonte Jamar Shell, 33, was arraigned and faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Keyshawn Malik Johnnie, 22, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Nahiean Edwin Wright, 24, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Steven Josey Miller, 41, was arraigned and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
