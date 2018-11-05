Killeen police are searching for a suspect in a morning robbery Monday at the First National Bank in the 1000 block of North 38th Street.
Killeen police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank, reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday.
Officers responded to a robbery call at 11:21 a.m., police said.
Upon arrival, officers were told that a male entered the bank, walked up to the teller and passed a note with a demand. The teller complied and the male fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The man was described as a heavy set black male with a mustache and a beard, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 260 to 270 pounds.
He was wearing a do-rag on his head, a black and gray windbreaker jacket, gray sweat pants, black tennis shoes and black driving gloves, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.