The flag poles at Killeen’s Lions Club Park have been flagless this week after the flags were stolen, officials said.
Normally, the U.S., Texas and city flags adorn the now barren flag poles, in front of the Tommie Harris Fitness Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The apparent thefts have gotten bad enough that city officials have stopped putting up new flags until they can install new security, officials said.
“We are not putting flags out while we work on installing mechanisms to secure them. In the past few weeks, we have had flags stolen and relocated. Rather than have them taken or displayed improperly, we are not placing them out,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen city spokeswoman.
She said no arrests have been made in the case.
