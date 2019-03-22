The truck driver from Florida who officials said took a Belton brother and sister to Arizona was charged with two counts of kidnapping Thursday.
A criminal complaint was filed by the FBI in U.S. District Court in Arizona against Marshall Pendergrass, 47, of Jacksonville, Fla.
Pendergrass wasn’t a stranger in a truck who randomly picked up the two children. Instead, he knew the family of Nathan Rodgers and Rachel Rodgers, ages 12 and 14 respectively, because he was a neighbor in Florida.
The Belton Police Department pinged Pendergrass’ cellphone, and that’s how it was discovered Pendergrass was in Winslow, Ariz., near the Flying J truck stop.
When found, an arrest affidavit said, Nathan and Rachel said Pendergrass restrained them inside his truck with zip ties and duct tape.
The FBI interviewed Nathan, who said he thought Pendergrass would give him an iPhone he’d always wanted. Pendergrass — through Instagram — said he’d be in Belton during the children’s spring break, so elaborate arrangements were made in regard to timing and when and where to meet Pendergrass. Nathan left his phone at home because of instructions from Pendergrass, and he left before his father got home, reportedly so the phone could be activated.
Pendergrass later said he was joking about the phone and had no intention of buying one for Nathan, the affidavit said.
Rachel reportedly was needed to sign paperwork for the phone and she was told to stay at her friend’s house. However, Pendergrass told Nathan they would prank her. He picked up Rachel at her friend’s house, the affidavit said.
The children reportedly told Pendergrass to take them home, and it wasn’t until the next morning, they said, he told them they weren’t going home. Instead, they were going with him to Nevada. The children insisted he get them a way home, and that’s when Pendergrass put the zip ties and duct tape on the children, the affidavit said.
Pendergrass supposedly told them they’d see what happened if they screamed at a truck stop.
The children fell asleep, heard a knock on the door and realized it was the police. Pendergrass refused to let them look in the truck because “it was the middle of the night,” the affidavit said.
Nathan was afraid to get out of the bunk because of what Pendergrass might do, but the police saw someone was in the truck when Rachel stuck her foot out from the top bunk, according to the affidavit.
Pendergrass was angry with her because she’d previously gotten caught vaping with a device he bought her, according to Rachel.
He told Nathan and Rachel he’d take them home after they went to Nevada because he wanted to shop for a new trailer.
When asked how many times he asked to go home, Nathan said it was about a thousand times, according to the affidavit.
Pendergrass tells his side
Pendergrass worked with Skyline as a contracted semi-truck driver. He claimed Nathan asked him to come to Belton to “come hang out,” the affidavit said.
He said he’d taken the brother and sister on several trips and said he was “their parents’ guardian angel during the summer time.” Pendergrass said the parents were never there and the children were home alone, according to the affidavit.
Pendergrass claimed the children asked him to take them to Nevada, even though he meant to pick up snacks for them and take them home, the affidavit said. He said he only found out on March 16 that the “kids ran away,” even though he never asked the parents for permission to take the children for a ride.
He found out they’d run away on Facebook, Pendergrass claimed. He said he was “mad as hell.” Pendergrass didn’t call the police or use the contact information he had for the parents, but instead intended to take them home.
According to Pendergrass, the children put on the zip ties themselves to see how tight they could get them, but then they cut them off, the affidavit said. He said duct tape was never used on anyone.
Pendergrass was asleep in the truck when officers knocked on the door. He slept in the cab on the bottom bunk bed, and the children slept on the top bunk, he told officers.
“They are lying to get themselves out of trouble, they are good at that … ,” Pendergrass told investigators.
He claimed the children never asked to get out of the truck until he told them he was taking them home, Pendergrass said in the affidavit.
