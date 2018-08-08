A former candidate for Killeen City Council was arrested during the council’s budget workshop meeting on Tuesday night.
Mellisa Brown was given a $2,000 bond on a misdemeanor charge of causing a disturbance at a city meeting, said James Brown, Mellisa Brown’s husband, on Wednesday morning. She was booked into the Killeen Police Department jail.
“I just got off the phone with her and she’s still in jail at KPD headquarters, and she has not gotten medications she needs for a serious condition,” James Brown said.
Brown said Councilman Steve Harris brought the medications to the jail Tuesday night but as of Wednesday morning she had not taken her doses either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Brown said.
Brown said his wife had been live-streaming the meeting and that the incident is online.
“They were apparently toward the end of budget workshop and Councilwoman Shirley Fleming acknowledged her and asked if she had something to say,” Brown said. Mayor Jose Segarra told her that the budget workshop was not an open forum but another person had spoken before her, Brown said.
“It was 2 minutes between the mayor saying it’s not an open forum and her being taken out of the building in handcuffs,” Brown said.
A video of the meeting recorded by Mellisa Brown seems to back up her husband's account.
"I think Mellisa wanted to say something," Fleming is heard in the video. Afterward, Mellisa Brown tries to stand up and talk, but is quickly shut down by the mayor.
"Don't make me escort you out," Segarra is heard saying in the video.
Mellisa Brown continues to try to ask questions in the video, and another voice is heard saying she will be arrested if she does not leave.
A commotion is heard in the video, and hand cuffs are then seen on Mellisa Brown.
This story will be updated.
