A video circulating online shows a now-former Ellison High School student involved in the assault Thursday of employees at Best Donut, which is near the school, according to school district officials.
Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said the video shows a former student jumped up on the counter inside the shop on Trimmier Road and watched while two of his adult family members crossed the counter and assaulted an employee of the donut shop.
The identities of the accused family members are unknown.
Abbott said it appears no other students were involved in the incident that was recorded and posted to social media Thursday.
bro what’s happening here 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ZSD0chOPKI— Kjay Green 🐍🎅🏽 (@HoodieKjay) December 13, 2018
The student was suspended and has been withdrawn from the district, and is relocating to another state as previously planned by the family, according to Abbott.
“District officials are working closely with Killeen ISD Police and Killeen Police to support the investigation of this incident,” Abbott said. “We will support the prosecution of anyone involved in this incident to the fullest extent of the law.”
Killeen Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed KPD is actively investigating the incident.
“In cooperation with the Killeen Independent School District, Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation,” Miramontez said.
