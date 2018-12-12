The Bell County Sheriff’s Department released the names of an elderly couple who were found shot at their home south of Killeen this week.
William Gillen, 75, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 8:18 p.m. Monday after officers responded to the home in the 700 block of Slawson Lane.
Gillen’s wife, Linda, 71, was also shot and she was transported to a Temple hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
Linda Gillen is a former Killeen Daily Herald employee who worked as a receptionist from 1989 to 2014.
The sheriff’s department did not answer questions about details on the shooting, adding the investigation is ongoing.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said no suspect information was available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.