A Killeen student who body-slammed a teacher last year was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Monday.
Sir Josiah Ezekiel Vaughn, 18, was a 17-year-old Gateway High School student on Oct. 22, 2018, when arrested. Police said he picked up and body-slammed a teacher who tried to separate him and another student during an altercation, according to the arrest affidavit.
Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Vaughn to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday. The felony could have carried a prison term of 2 to 10 years, Jezek said in a prior hearing on the case.
The assaulted teacher was left with head, thigh and back injuries after he was slammed to the floor, landing on his back, police said.
Police said surveillance video of the classroom depicts the events, which are consistent with the teacher’s report.
