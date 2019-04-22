A Fort Hood soldier is being investigated for a sexual assault, a second-degree felony, after a woman told police he raped her in Austin last year.
Jeremiah Holland, 24, is in custody in the Bell County Jail on the Travis County charge. His bond is $75,000, according to jail records.
Austin police began investigating the alleged assault in June 2018 after a victim told police that Holland raped her in his car. She said that on June 22, 2018, around 2 a.m., she and a friend were walking along Fourth Street, in downtown Austin, to their car after leaving a club, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Holland and a friend approached the victim and her friend around 2:15 a.m. “The conversed for a couple (of) minutes ... Jeremiah asked the victim if she needed a ride to her car,” according to the affidavit. “(He) was very adamant about giving the victim a ride. The victim said okay.” The friend of the victim decided to walk home.
The victim told police he was “touching her inappropriately” during the walk to Holland’s car, and that he sexually assaulted her inside his car.
The next morning, the victim went to a clinic to get a rape exam and on June 27 was interviewed by an Austin police detective, according to the affidavit. She identified Holland from a photo line-up, and on April 3 results from a DNA comparison showed a match with the results from the exam, police said.
Holland denied the incident when police spoke with him in July of last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.