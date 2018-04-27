More than 30 people attended a forum in Killeen Thursday night to learn the sex trafficking problem, specifically as it relates to Central Texas.
Members of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP and others organized the two-hour meeting held at the Killeen Community Center. “Children today are up against so much ... especially in the Killeen and Harker Heights areas,” said one of the organizers, Senobia Nelson.
Nicola James, who works as Court Operations Officer for Travis County, was asked to speak to the audience due to her experience in dealing with the victims of trafficking.
She defined it as a type of “modern day slavery, which involves obtaining or maintaining the labor or services of another through the use of force, fraud, or coercion in violation of the human’s rights.”
She stressed it is always involuntary, even if the victim is of age, as they are “brainwashed “ into believing that this “life” is the norm.
James described different ways that children are lured through persuasion and manipulation, and mentioned that women are predators, too, not just men.
Above all, James told the audience: “Our children are our future, encourage your kids, help them along, but be mindful.”
Phyllis Jones also helped organize the event and serves on the governor’s Task Force for Sex Trafficking.
“Child sex trafficking in Texas last year was a $2.2 billion business,” Jones said, adding both girls and boys are victims, and ages range from 9 to 24.
She said women are trafficking every bit as much as men, as women are seen as natural nurturers and therefore more trustworthy.
“We need to get the word (about trafficking) out there,” Jones said.
Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming asked Jones how long it might take a rescued youth to reintegrate into society.
Jones replied that it would depend on a number of factors, such as age and how long the victim had been immersed in that culture.
Fleming said sex trafficking is a serious issue in the Killeen area, and she’ll be pushing to get more people and organizations involved.
“I want this information to go city-wide and into the schools. We need to be their (the children’s) role models because they are our future,” said the councilwoman.
Fleming is working with faith-based groups and others, and said another meeting on the issue is being planned for late May. Once the time and place for that meeting are confirmed, the Herald will publish the details.
Nelson closed the forum by saying: “Let us be their strength before someone takes it from them…they are our legacy, let’s give them their hope.”
