Killeen
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North WS Young Drive and Poage Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 6:53 a.m. Monday 4200 block of Water Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Wales Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North Park Street and West Avenue C.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Bremser Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A warrant arrest was reported at 1:26 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of GR Hinson Parkway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:32 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lauren Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An open investigation was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
Theft under $100 was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Striking of a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 1:38 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Post Office Road and Five Hills Road.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:57 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bradford Drive and West Avenue B.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An open investigation was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest on a charge assault by contact was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest on a charge of assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:52 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Amy Lane.
Forgery was reported at 9:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Driving with no drivers license was reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 1:26 a.m. in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
A theft was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A domestic disturbance reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
Criminal trespassing reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
