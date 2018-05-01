BELTON — Four alleged child predators were arrested in Bell County last week during a joint undercover operation between the Child Exploitation Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Charged with online solicitation of a minor were Matthew Jay Pederson, 33, of Killeen; Jalil Aziz Townsend, 24, of Temple; Gerson Yonatan Paz Paz, 22, of Hutto; and Kenneth Edward Ricketson, a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Fort Hood.
The men reportedly sexually solicited investigators who posed online as children. They were caught after they arrived at a location where they expected to meet and have sexual activity with a child.
Each man was charged with a second-degree felony and was booked into the Bell County Jail with bonds for each set at $250,000.
None of the men appeared Monday on the jail’s inmate roster.
The Child Exploitation Unit looks for and arrests predators who commit crimes against children and uses the latest technology and online sources to track down the predators in efforts to protect Texas children.
