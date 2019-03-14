BELTON — Three teenage girls were indicted Wednesday for the homicide of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, of Temple, and another girl was indicted for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Indicted for homicide were Chelsea Gabriella Swint, 18; Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 18; and Veronica Desiree Martin, 17, all of Killeen.
Jazlyn Miller, 17, also of Killeen, was previously charged with Kohlhaas’ homicide, but the indictment was for the conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Martin and Miller, each 16 at the time of the homicide, were certified to stand trial as adults.
The shooting death of Kohlhaas reportedly happened when he was robbed during a drug deal, according to arrest affidavits. A meeting was allegedly set up with Kohlhaas for a drug buy that would take place in the Walmart parking lot at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Temple Police officers found Kohlhaas had a single gunshot wound to his chest. Kohlhaas died from his injuries after he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
A bag of marijuana was beneath him in the parking lot, an arrest affidavit said.
Martin allegedly worked as an individual and as part of a group to rob Kohlhaas. A firearm shot in the direction of Kohlhaas caused his death, the indictment said. The indictment read the same for Swint, Brent and Martin.
The indictment for Miller was different. It said she worked with Swint, Brent and Martin to “engage in conduct that would constitute the offense, namely, to use a firearm to take money and marijuana by threat and force.” The indictment also said Swint, Martin and Brent searched for and set up Kohlhaas for the robbery and took a firearm to the meeting with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.