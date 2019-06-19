Friends and family honored shooting victim Luis Angel Santiago with a balloon release Wednesday in the neighborhood where he was shot.
Santiago, 28, had been in a verbal fight with people in a car Tuesday night when shots were fired from the car, striking Santiago, according to Police Chief Charles Kimball.
KPD received a call at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday about a disturbance, then shots fired in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive in northeast Killeen. Police found Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took Santiago to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police later identified the man as Santiago.
As of Wednesday evening, no arrests had been reported, and the case remained under investigation, said Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for KPD. On Wednesday evening, several family and friends held orange or blue balloons. They released them in unison, on the count of three, saying as a group: “We love you, Angel.”
Then there was silence; then sobbing.
