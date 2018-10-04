A funeral service for Michael Vanlandingham, 30, is set for Oct. 11 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Vanlandingham’s burned body was found on Sept. 17 at 1600 Farm-to-Market 1670, just outside Belton city limits. The area is known to be an active drug hotspot, according to authorities.
A preliminary autopsy found that Vanlandingham was shot at least twice in the head. Two suspects, Owen Thomas Free III and Dana Francis Walcott Jr., have been arrested.
“The day the body was discovered, it (Vanlandingham’s murder) probably happened early that morning,” said Maj. TJ Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
Vanlandingham served in the Army, and was known as a selfless individual.
“He was always helping those closest to him or just stopping by randomly to see how they were doing,” a Crawford-Bowers obituary reads.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at Crawford-Bowers, 211 W Ave. B, in Copperas Cove. Vanlandingham’s burial at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, will follow the service.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.