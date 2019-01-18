Funeral services for Michael Swearingin, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in Oklahoma along with his friend, Jenna Scott, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at First Baptist Church of Academy. Visitation for Swearingin will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
A celebration of life service for Jenna Scott will take place 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Vista Community Church in Temple. Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of Scott's arrangements.
No suspect has been named by Temple Police in connection with the deaths.
Background on the case
Two bodies found Tuesday buried in shallow graves near Clearwater, Okla., were identified Thursday as those of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
The verification about the missing friends from Temple, shared by the Temple Police Department, was made by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office after autopsies were completed.
Scott’s family was making funeral arrangements Thursday, Jenna’s father, Jonathan Scott, told the Telegram.
Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, is in custody and awaiting a return trip to Bell County from Grand Rapids, Mich., where he was arrested on a Temple Police felony warrant. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another crime. The home he reportedly burglarized was Scott’s home. Marks waived extradition.
Opposing claims
Marks reportedly told Jenna Scott he killed someone in Oklahoma and covered it up. He told her “he could do the same here in Texas,” Scott’s sworn affidavit for a protective order filed July 30 said.
Scott asked in July for a protective order to keep her safe from Marks. That temporary protective order was approved by Bell County Judge Paul LePak. July 30 was the beginning date of the order and the end date was Aug. 18, according to a copy of the arrest warrant for Marks.
Marks was reported by Scott three times for violating that protective order, Temple Police Cpl. Shawana Neely said.
Documents obtained Thursday by the Telegram gave information for one reported violation.
Marks reportedly communicated on Aug. 10 with Scott, which was a violation of the temporary protective order, the first document said. Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols verified the violation, according to a second document.
The message was sent from Marks’ email to Scott: “I’m very afraid right now because I know you’re out of jail, and I want to talk about it.
“You talk, I’ll drop the case, quit and move out of this state. Just want an answer and to know that I’m safe. Your choice. Otherwise, I will have to pursue charges fully to make sure that we are safe. Let me know ASAP because I need to speak with my lawyer in the morning.”
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, in a third document, issued Aug. 13 a warrant for Marks’ arrest for violation of protective order.
Scott’s later application for a two-year protective order against Marks was denied Sept. 17 by LePak.
Marks is charged with an August burglary of Scott’s Temple home.
Two women arrested
Marks reportedly fled from Texas to Michigan with the help of his wife, Genill McDonough, 37, who is charged with also hiding him in her home for several days to keep law enforcement from arresting him. McDonough was held in a Michigan jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. She is formerly from Killeen.
Maya Renee Maxwell, 25, reportedly admitted to a Temple Police detective she took Swearingin’s car to Austin and left it there to keep it away from law enforcement officers.
She is charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
Maxwell, arrested Jan. 11 in Michigan, will be extradited back to Bell County, Muskegon County Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said Wednesday.
Marks reportedly told Scott he killed pets in Oklahoma when he was a child, and that he spent time in and out of psychiatric facilities, according to the affidavit she filed.
Scott called Marks manipulative and deceitful, as well as a pathological liar. She wanted to break up with him not long into their relationship, but he reportedly threatened her physically. She said he choked her until she passed out, let her become conscious again and then choked her again.
The assaults happened during the six months before she filed for the protective order, Scott wrote in her affidavit.
“I have to stay away from him to stay safe and to protect the people I love,” she said. “He threatens me every time I try to break up with him.”
Scott also said in the affidavit, “I am terrified of this man now that I know so much about him. I worry about his children and want to keep him away from my child.”
Marks’ claims
In his argument against the protective order, Marks said he was afraid for his life, the lives of his children and “his freedom.” He said Scott violated the protective order he had against her.
“I am afraid that if any order is granted, Ms. Scott will have the power for two years to make any false report that will result in a loss of freedom for me out of retaliation,” Marks said.
Marks was a mixed martial arts fighter who was the head trainer at Title Boxing Club in Killeen. He also led boot camps and taught self-defense classes for women.
He taught a class in July 2017 at the Lady Hawks Shooting Club, part of Hawkeye Shooting Academy in Temple. Marks taught a monthly Woman’s Assault Prevention Program aimed at showing women and girls how to recognize, prevent and escape an assault.
A large group of people met Saturday at the Hawkeye Shooting Academy to search for Scott and Swearingin.
Marks’ criminal past
Marks reportedly posted a “letter to kidnappers” after his former girlfriend, April Pease, reportedly took their 2-year-old son and didn’t bring him back.
Pease was reported missing in March 2009 from Bloomington, Wash., and hasn’t been heard from since. In that Nov. 1, 2008, letter, Marks said he was 17 years old in 1992 when he went to prison in Oklahoma for attempted robbery. He listed his later accomplishments after prison as getting a degree. He said he worked as a juvenile corrections counselor and a supervisor at the Child Development Center. Marks mentioned his military service and said he joined the Navy, fought in Iraq and worked at several military hospitals as a civilian.
