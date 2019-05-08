GATESVILLE — A city of Gatesville employee has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Deputies from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Anthony Dossey, 34, last Friday. He was booked on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child through sexual contact.
As of Wednesday morning, Dossey was still listed in custody at the Coryell County Jail. His total bond on both charges is set at $250,000
Gatesville City Manager Bill Parry confirmed Wednesday that Dossey is a city employee and is currently on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.