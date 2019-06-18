A contractor from Gatesville was arrested and charged last week with property theft more than $1,500 but less than $20,000, officials said.
Josh Christian was hired in September of 2017 to build a bathroom in an elderly woman’s home.
Christian began to work, but he continuously asked for money, said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd,
Once the family gave him over $14,000 he disappeared and was nowhere to be found, Boyd said.
“This falls under a construction case,” Boyd said. “It was an express misrepresentation of the work that he could do, and he defrauded the family.”
Christian’s trial will likely take place sometime next month, Boyd said. If convicted Christian could face up to two years in prison. He could also have to pay restitution to the family that hired him in 2017.
Christian was released from jail and is out on a $10,000 bond.
