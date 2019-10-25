A Gatesville man and woman were indicted this month by a Coryell County grand jury after Gatesville police said they were caught on camera burglarizing an elderly man’s residence in August and stealing vehicle parts and other possessions.

Neither Christian Ladelle Rodriguez, 46, nor Willis Gene Holden Jr., 28, were listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Friday. They were indicted on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

