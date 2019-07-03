A Coryell County grand jury indicted a Gatesville man on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, after police said he struck and killed the driver of another vehicle on State Highway 36 almost a year ago while driving recklessly and with a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.
Cory Ryan Ruiz, 33, was not listed in the Coryell County Jail on Wednesday.
State troopers responded around 10:57 p.m. on July 19, 2018, to a crash involving two vehicles in Coryell County, according to the arrest affidavit.
Ruiz, driving a white Dodge Journey, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 36, heading toward Temple, while a man in a grey Toyota Corolla was on the same highway going west toward Gatesville, according to the DPS traffic investigation cited in the Ruiz arrest affidavit.
“Witnesses stated they observed the white Dodge driving in a reckless manner, cutting other vehicles off the road and swerving from lane to lane,” police said.
Ruiz was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with the driver of the Toyota Corolla, according to the affidavit.
Ruiz was trapped in his vehicle, which caught on fire after the collision. Other people pulled him out of his car and he was transported to a hospital in Temple.
“A witness on scene went to check on the (other driver)...and found he was unresponsive and had no pulse,” according to the affidavit. A justice of the peace later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
EMS personnel told investigators that they smelled alcohol on Ruiz, police said.
A state trooper who spoke with Ruiz at the hospital said Ruiz claimed he was not under the influence but had fallen asleep. He refused to give a blood sample but the officer administered a test that indicated signs of alcohol use, according to the affidavit.
Troopers obtained Ruiz’s medical records that showed he had elevated levels of ethanol corresponding to a blood alcohol level of 0.164 at the time of his admission to the hospital, police said.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
- William Ray Ward, 29, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional serious bodily injury.
- Jason William Grocholski, 42, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under 1 gram.
- Desmond Dents, 45, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
- Shawn St. Clair Johnson, 39, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under 1 gram; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
- Dylan John Hart, 26, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
- Jose Angel Bonilla-Borras, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.