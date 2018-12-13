Gatesville police seek help in identifying a man who allegedly shoplifted last month at the city’s Walmart.
Police say the incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. Nov. 23. A man described as slender and wearing a green baseball cap and black jacket took merchandise from the electronics department.
Police say he used a tool to bend the security brackets to remove the secured merchandise. He then hid the stolen items in his clothing and left the store.
The stolen items included two blue and black Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones and a white Apple iPad 6 with a total value of more than $2,000.
Anyone with information about the crime, the identity of the man or any other local crime may call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).
Names are not necessary, and if information leads to an arrest, a reward may be distributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.