Gateway Middle and High School campuses in Killeen were temporarily locked down Wednesday morning.
External lockdown procedures were put in place around 9:45 a.m. as a precaution after Killeen police notified campus officials of gunshots in the neighborhood.
"There was a call in reference to gun shots heard in the area around 9:30 a.m. ," said Assistant Chief of Police Margaret M. Young in an email.
Several officers responded and spoke to residents in the area of Herndon Drive. There were no reported injuries or damage. No suspects were located.
Students continued to transition to and from classes, and both staff and students remained safe throughout the lockdown procedures.
The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:20 a.m. and the schools resumed all regular daily activities.
Parents were notified via the Killeen Independent School District call system.
