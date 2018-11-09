A Gateway High School student picked up, then body-slammed a teacher who tried to separate him and one other student during an altercation, according to an arrest affidavit.
Sir Josiah Ezekiel Vaughn, 17, was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He is charged with assault of a public servant.
On Oct. 22, the assaulted teacher was left with head, thigh and back injuries, according to the affidavit.
Vaughn reportedly picked the teacher up and slammed him to the floor, causing him to land on his back, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video of the classroom depicts the events, which are consistent with the teacher’s report, according to the affidavit.
