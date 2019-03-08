A man suspected of murdering another in Georgia was arrested Thursday in Killeen.
Philmon Chambers, 30, of Decatur, Georgia, was found in Killeen and taken into custody, according to a news release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Chambers is suspected to have murdered Rodriguez Rucker, 32, of Athens, Georgia, and was booked into Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Police will seek to extradite Chambers to Athens to face a murder charge.
Later Thursday, 24-year-old Andrea Brown was arrested in Athens, believed by police to be connected to Rucker’s murder. She also faces a murder charge.
Brown and Chambers are known associates, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sean McCauley at 706-613-3330, ext. 312 or Michael.McCauley@accgov.com.
